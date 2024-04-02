Tell us: Is France's social model too generous?

Advertisement

From free taxi rides for patients to state grants for holidays and concert tickets, via a robust system of benefits and healthcare, the French social model has long been renowned as a generous one.

And of course it's funded by taxation with the French among the most highly taxed in Europe.

But now finance minister Bruno Le Maire says that some services will need to be cut as the French deficit is high and steadily rising.

