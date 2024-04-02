Tell us: Is France's social model too generous?
France's generous social model of state-funded healthcare, social services and benefits may be under threat as the country's deficit is revealed to be growing fast. We want to hear your views on what should happen next.
From free taxi rides for patients to state grants for holidays and concert tickets, via a robust system of benefits and healthcare, the French social model has long been renowned as a generous one.
And of course it's funded by taxation with the French among the most highly taxed in Europe.
But now finance minister Bruno Le Maire says that some services will need to be cut as the French deficit is high and steadily rising.
We'd love to hear the views of our readers on what, if anything, should be cut and how they have experienced the French social services system.
Tell us your views by filling out the questionnaire below, or find the link here.
