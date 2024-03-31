Boar head found outside French mosque

Advertisement

A prosecutor said a probe into "incitement to racial hatred" had been opened after worshippers at a mosque in the village of Contrexeville in the Vosges region discovered the animal's head on Friday.

Darmanin late Saturday said that two other mosques in northern France had also been "degraded".

"This weekend mosques in Valenciennes and Fresnes-sur-Escaut were degraded.

A mosque in the Vosges was also targeted. I firmly condemn these unacceptable acts against out Muslim compatriots," he said on X, formerly Twitter.

Ce week-end, les mosquées de Valenciennes et de Fresnes-sur-Escaut ont fait l’objet de dégradations. Une mosquée des Vosges a aussi été prise pour cible. Je condamne fermement ces actes inacceptables contre nos compatriotes musulmans. https://t.co/2atIcVaENs — Gérald DARMANIN (@GDarmanin) March 30, 2024

The incidents come during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, during which believers fast from dawn till dusk and focus on prayers.