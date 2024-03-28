PODCAST: Is France heading for a Greek-style debt crisis and the most beautiful French train journeys

Advertisement

Host Ben McPartland is joined by The Local France's Emma Pearson, Genevieve Mansfield and John Lichfield to discuss all the latest news and talking points from France.

We start things off this week by discussing why economists are so concerned about France's debt, with some going so far as to say that the situation has "gone wild". We also get into how French budget-balancing could affect life in France, and whether that could mean raising taxes.

You can find the Talking France podcast on Spotify or Apple podcasts, download it here or listen on the link below

From money spent to money earned, we also look at what it means to be wealthy in France and how much you would need to earn to be part of the nation's top one percent.

Advertisement

Our team also has some recommendations to share when it comes to scenic train rides in France, and we tell you why you might want to book your ticket for one of those journeys sooner rather than later.

In honour of the 150th anniversary of impressionism, the Talking France quartet goes to art class to learn about France's most famous painters, plus some special museum exhibits you won't want to miss.

And finally, we give you the lowdown on how life in France will change this April, plus activities to look forward to and important dates to mark in your calendar.

Talking France is a free podcast made possible by the support of paying members of The Local France. You can find all previous episodes HERE, and find out more about supporting The Local HERE

Further reading