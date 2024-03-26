French Expression of the Day: Avoir la latche
This French expression probably won't come up in your English-French dictionary.
Why do I need to know avoir la latche?
Because you might want to show off your fluency not only in French, but also in the French spoken in Lyon.
What does it mean?
Avoir la latche - roughly pronounced ah-vwar la latch - is a colloquial expression from France’s third largest city, Lyon.
It does not have anything to do with the metal device used to keep gates closed - instead it means ‘to be ashamed’ or ‘to be embarrassed’.
In other parts of France, you would simply say avoir la honte, but if you are visiting Lyon or you live there, then you can test out this local slang instead.
The word latche does not mean anything in formal French - it comes from the Romani term latchav which means ‘shame’.
This is not the only Lyon-based slang term that finds its origins in the Romani language. There is also the word pélo which is the Lyon equivalent to mec, which means bloke or dude.
Use it like this
Le coiffeur a massacré mes cheveux, j'ai trop la latche. - The hairdresser wrecked my hair, I am so ashamed.
Il a la latche parce que sa mère l'accompagne encore à l'école. - He’s embarrassed because his mom still walks him to school.
Comments
See Also
Why do I need to know avoir la latche?
Because you might want to show off your fluency not only in French, but also in the French spoken in Lyon.
What does it mean?
Avoir la latche - roughly pronounced ah-vwar la latch - is a colloquial expression from France’s third largest city, Lyon.
It does not have anything to do with the metal device used to keep gates closed - instead it means ‘to be ashamed’ or ‘to be embarrassed’.
In other parts of France, you would simply say avoir la honte, but if you are visiting Lyon or you live there, then you can test out this local slang instead.
The word latche does not mean anything in formal French - it comes from the Romani term latchav which means ‘shame’.
This is not the only Lyon-based slang term that finds its origins in the Romani language. There is also the word pélo which is the Lyon equivalent to mec, which means bloke or dude.
Use it like this
Le coiffeur a massacré mes cheveux, j'ai trop la latche. - The hairdresser wrecked my hair, I am so ashamed.
Il a la latche parce que sa mère l'accompagne encore à l'école. - He’s embarrassed because his mom still walks him to school.
Join the conversation in our comments section below. Share your own views and experience and if you have a question or suggestion for our journalists then email us at [email protected].
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.
Please log in here to leave a comment.