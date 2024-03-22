French films with English subtitles to watch in April 2024

Advertisement

Lost in Frenchlation has plenty in store for English-speakers looking to enjoy French cinema this April in Paris.

There are seven films on the docket, plus a meet and greet with the actress Louise Bourgoin and a special ice-cream tasting.

Boléro

Thursday, April 4th

Le Balzac theatre,1 Rue Balzac, 75008 Paris

Directed by Anne Fontaine, this film takes place in Paris in 1928. It tells the story of Maurice Ravel, who is chosen by the choreographer Ida Rubenstein to compose the music for her next ballet. As Ravel tries to find inspiration, he thinks back to key moments in his life.

Arrive early for pre-drinks at 7pm. The screening will start at 8pm, and it will be preceeded by a musical introduction.

Tickets - They range from €5.50 to €11.50, you can reserve them here. ​​

Les rois de la piste

Monday, April 8th

Luminor theatre, 20 Rue du Temple, 75004 Paris

Directed by Thierry Klifa, comedy-drama tells the story of a family of scammers, led by the matriarch Rachel who has raised her sons, Sam (played by the legendary Mathieu Kassovitz) and Jérémie, as well as her grandson, Nathan, to steal. When the family unknowingly takes a valuable painting, they are tracked across France by a clever detective, Céleste.

Arrive early for pre-drinks from 7pm. The screening begins at 8am, and it will be followed by a Q&A session with the director.

Tickets - Ranging from €7- €11. You can buy them here.

Quitter la nuit

Friday, April 14th

L’Entrepôt theatre, 7 Rue Francis de Pressensé, 75014 Paris

Directed by Delphine Girard, this film (known as 'Through the Night' in English) begins with Aly calling for help after being assaulted by Dary. Anna, the emergency responder, takes the call. Dary is arrested, but the story does not end there as the film continues to track the long-term effects of assault - both on the victim and the perpetrator.

Arrive early for the 'Women of Paris' tour at 5pm. Pre-drinks will start at 7pm, with the screening at 8pm.

Tickets - For the film, tickets cost between €7- €8.50 and can be purchased here.

Those for the tour cost €17. They can be purchased here.

HLM Pussy

Friday, April 19th

Club de L’Etoile theatre,14 Rue Troyon, 75017 Paris

Directed by Nora El Hourch, this film has a lot to say about friendship and sisterhood. Amina, Djeneba and Zineb are teenagers and have been friends for years, but when one of the three posts a video on social media denouncing sexual assault, their friendship is put to the test.

Pre-drinks start at 7pm, and the screening begins at 8pm.

Tickets - Ranging from €10- €12, you can buy them here.

Bis Repetita

Monday, April 22nd

Cinéma du Panthéon, 13 Rue Victor Cousin, 75005 Paris

Directed by Émilie Noblet, this comedy film is about Delphine, a disillusioned Latin teacher who does not bother teaching her students, instead just giving them good grades in exchange for a quiet classroom. However, the situation takes a turn when her class' high grades qualify them for the largest international Latin competition in Italy. For Delphine and her pupils, the only solution seems to be cheating.

Arrive early for pre-drinks at 7pm. The screening will start at 8pm, and it will be followed by a special Q&A with the lead actress, Louise Bourgoin.

Tickets - Ranging from €10- €12, they can be purchased here.

Peau d'Âne

Thursday, April 25th

L’Arlequin theatre, 76 Rue de Rennes, 75006 Paris

Directed by Jacques Demy, this classic French film (remastered) 1970 recreates the French fairytale. The story involves a wealthy king who promises his dying wife not to marry anyone more beautiful than her. After she dies, he realises that to keep this promise he would have to marry his own daughter. With the help of her Fairy Godmother, the daughter is able to resist his advances as she conceals herself under a donkey's hide, eventually finding her prince charming.

Arrive early for the movie-themed walking tour at 5pm. Pre-drinks and ice cream will be served at 7pm, followed by the screening at 8pm.

Tickets - Ranging from €9.5- €12 for the film - you can buy them here.

If you want to take part in the tour, reserve your €17 ticket in advance here.