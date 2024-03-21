PODCAST: Why is France so negative about the Olympics, a new schools row and the secret Michelin inspectors

Advertisement

Host Ben McPartland is joined by The Local France's Emma Pearson, Genevieve Mansfield and John Lichfield to discuss all the latest news and talking points from France.

We begin this episode by unpacking why Parisians seem to be so grumpy about the 2024 Olympic Games, plus an update on plans for the opening ceremony and some recent controversies that have sprung up as the event draws near.

You can find the Talking France podcast on Spotify or Apple podcasts, download it here or listen on the link below

Next, our team gets into an important event in France's cultural calendar: the release of the yearly Michelin Guide, which ranks restaurants across Paris. This year, 62 new restaurants were étoilé (given a star). We discuss the fascinating backstory of the Guide, while unmasking some of the mystery surrounding the secretive Michelin inspectors.

The Talking France crew also explains why streaming (or 'tracking') has become the latest controversy when it comes to French state schools, and why so many teachers are against the practice.

The spare change in your pocket may look a little different in the coming months. Our team discusses the new faces that will be added to the national side of France's 0.10, 0.20, and 0.50 coins.

And finally - we’re asking one crucial question about politics in France: why do political leaders only become liked once they are dead or retired?