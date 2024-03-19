SURVEY: What do you think about streaming in French schools?

Advertisement

France's prime minister Gabriel Attal has called for a choc de savoirs - or a 'clash of knowledge' - set of measures that would stream students in early secondary school (6ème and 5ème) into different levels based on ability in French and mathematics.

On Sunday, a decree was published in the Journal Officiel allowing for groups "based on the needs of students" (with no reference to academic level) to be created in French secondary schools starting in September 2024.

So far, these plans have angered teachers and teaching unions, who have decried streaming as a pathway toward social sorting (tri social).

