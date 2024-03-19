SURVEY: What do you think about streaming in French schools?
Recent efforts to introduce groups based on aptitude in French schools has sparked controversy in France. The Local is looking to hear from readers with experience with the French school system (as parents, teachers or pupils).
France's prime minister Gabriel Attal has called for a choc de savoirs - or a 'clash of knowledge' - set of measures that would stream students in early secondary school (6ème and 5ème) into different levels based on ability in French and mathematics.
On Sunday, a decree was published in the Journal Officiel allowing for groups "based on the needs of students" (with no reference to academic level) to be created in French secondary schools starting in September 2024.
So far, these plans have angered teachers and teaching unions, who have decried streaming as a pathway toward social sorting (tri social).
The Local is looking to hear from parents, former students and any readers who have had experience with the French state school system on this topic.
Let us know your thoughts in the survey below;
If you have any issues accessing the survey, click this link.
Your answers may be used in an article.
