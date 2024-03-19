How to avoid taxi scams in Paris

Advertisement

Know how to identify an official Paris taxi

An official taxi will have a sign on top that says “Taxi Parisien” and this will be lit up if the taxi is available and there will be a plate on the outside of the vehicle (front right wing) showing the taxi's license number

Once inside you will see a meter on a very obvious display in the front of the car.

However unlike in other cities Paris taxis are not a uniform colour or model.

Know the difference between a taxi and a 'VTC'

In France, ride share apps - like Uber, Bolt or Heetch - are know as VTCs (Véhicules de Tourisme avec Chauffeur).

These vehicles may not be marked as they are usually privately owned, though some platforms, like Bolt may allow drivers to use company cars with the logo on the side.

These are not taxis in the official sense - you cannot hail a VTC for example. The benefit is that you pay up front on the app, so you know exactly how much the ride will cost ahead of time (plus the car will come to where you are).

VTCs are not beholden to the same rate system as taxis, so they may charge more or less, depending on the ride. They are also allowed to charge more during busy periods. However, gig workers in France have recently won additional rights, meaning there is a minimum rate charged per journey - as of 2024, this was set to €10.60.

Know the taxi rate system

If you're travelling from the Charles de Gaulle airport to the city centre by an official taxi (not Uber), you'll pay €65 for a trip heading anywhere on the Left Bank and €56 for anywhere on the Right Bank, as of 2024.

If you're coming in from Orly airport, it will be €36 for the Left Bank and €44 for the Right Bank.

The government has decided on these fares and there are similar fixed rates for official taxis in Nice, Cannes, Antibes and Toulouse. A full list can be found on their website.

There are also different rates depending on the time of day, as well as whether or not it is a Sunday or bank holiday. These are set by local authorities each year - you can find the latest updates here.

Tariff A is from 10 am to 5 pm except on Sundays and public holidays, with the price per kilometre set at €1.22 and a maximum hourly rate at €37.90.

Tariff B is in effect from 5 pm to 10 pm (rush hour and nighttime) and Sundays from 7 am to midnight, as well as public holidays the whole day. The price for this tariff is €1.61 per kilometre, with an hourly rate of €50.52.

Last but not least is tariff C which is in place on Sundays from 12 am to 7am, with a price of €1.74 per kilometre and an hourly rate of €42.10.

If you book with G7, verify you are really booking with G7

Taxis G7 is a Parisian taxi company that is registered with the Préfecture de Police de Paris.

They have a website and mobile app that allow you to book in advance. However, in recent years, fake taxi sites appearing to be connected to G7 have appeared online.

One French man interview by BFMTV was charged €15 more than the usual price for a trip to the airport. He had searched 'taxi Paris' on the internet and accidentally booked with a fake service.

The G7 company told French media it is aware of false advertising and imposters - they advise downloading their app and going directly through that to avoid scams. More info here.

The private driver scam

Foreigners and visitors are often targeted with this scam. Essentially, once you have exited baggage claim in the airport - or perhaps while walking around the city - a 'taxi driver' approaches telling you that they are a private driver and can take you wherever you are going. Then, they charge rip-off rates.

At the airport, they might tell you there is a strike or protest on, and therefore you cannot use official taxi services.

There is a quick solution to this - official taxi drivers are not allowed to solicit trade - so only illegal drivers will approach would-be passengers.

Never accept a lift from drivers who approach you at the airport or train station. Instead, be sure to follow the signs for the taxi area and wait in the line for an official taxi.

The 'false amount in the card reader' scam

One reader of The Local, Fergus Shepherd, was visiting Paris with his wife and children during the half term holiday in 2022, when he when he was hit by the startling charge on his Mastercard.

He believes it was linked to short taxi ride he took between two of Paris's most famous tourist spots.

He said: "We had a lovely week and of course I used the card to pay for a few things, it was only when we got home and I got the statement I saw that I had been charged €890 for a single payment, which I certainly hadn't spent.

"When we looked at the time on the payment it was roughly the same time as we took a taxi from the Musée d'Orsay to the Pompidou centre.

"We took a licensed Paris taxi and the fare on the metre was about €15.

"The driver let us out around the corner because there were roadworks and I paid on my card using Chip and PIN, I didn't see the amount properly on the card terminal, but I could see the metre amount and it was what I would expect for that journey.

"When I got home I saw the €890 charge and I called Mastercard and they said it was probably the taxi."

There are a few ways to avoid this - be sure to carefully look at the card reader when paying, and be aware of the rates as stated above.

Taxi drivers are required to give a receipt if the trip costs more than €25 (taxes included).

Be aware of supplementary charges

Taxi drivers are able to charge for supplementary passengers once the number goes above five, which would mean a cost of €5.50 per extra passenger, as of 2024.

And there is also be a flat rate for the cost of reserving a taxi from airports in future - €4 for an immediate reservation and €7 if it is booked in advance.

Paris taxis cannot charge an extra fee for bags when going to and from the airport.

No official taxi in France is allowed to charge extra for a wheelchair for a disabled passenger.