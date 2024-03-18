On the Agenda: What's happening in France this week

Advertisement

Monday

Michelin Guide unveils new list - The Michelin Guide will unveil its annual list of the best French restaurants on Monday at 5pm, including the names of restaurants that have achieved the pinnacle of three stars.

Overall, 62 restaurants will receive a star - most for the first time and including 23 that have been open for less than a year.

Tuesday

Teachers and public workers on strike - Unions representing French school teachers have called for staff to walk out on Tuesday, condemning "the absence of general measures to increase pay" within the context of inflation. In France, primary school teachers must give 48 hours notice before walking out, while secondary school teachers are not required to give any notice.

Other public sector workers, including university staff and hospital workers, may also strike.

Wednesday

Spring Equinox - Spring is officially sprung on March 20th, when the Spring Equinox arrives, meaning that there will be more hours of daylight than darkness.

International Francophonie Day - Each year, the world's 369 million French speakers celebrate the journée internationale de la francophonie on March 20th. In previous years, French presidents have made speeches or presented plans for international strategies to maintain and push forward the French language.

Thursday

Macron to attend European Summit - French President Emmanuel Macron will attend the two-day EU summit in Brussels on March 21st and 22nd. The focus will be continued support for Ukraine, as well as security and defence.

Friday

Foire au Fromage et aux Vins - The cheese and wine festival, located in Coulommiers, Seine-et-Marne - the heart of the Brie region - will run until March 25th.

READ MORE: Places to visit and things to do in France in Spring

Saturday

France v Germany - France's national football team, Les Bleus, will play a friendly match against Germany in preparation for the UEFA EURO 2024. The match will be held at 9pm at the Groupama Stadium in Lyon.

Sunday

Palm Sunday - The festival marking the start of the Christian Holy Week before Easter.