How the public sector strike will hit France on Tuesday

In a joint statement, the CFDT, CFE-CGC, CGT, FA, FO, FSU, Solidaires and UNSA unions said: “We urgently need to open negotiations to improve career prospect and take general measures to improve pay, in particular by raising the index point, at a time when public sector pay levels are collapsing.”

The inter-union group wishes to “put an end to the spiral of stigmatisation and devaluation of all civil servants”.

On Tuesday, civil servants will call for “an immediate 10 percent increase in the value of the index point, and the recovery of purchasing power lost since January 2000”.

School staff are set on strike this Tuesday in schools, collèges (secondary schools) and lycées (high schools) across France. In some areas, such as the Loire-Atlantique, they are expected to remain closed through to the end of the week.

Meanwhile, school canteens not provide lunches and parents will be obliged to provide a picnic lunch, while creches and day-care centres may remain closed.

Independent nurses will also be on the streets this Tuesday, with go-slows organised in Caen (Calvados), Rennes (Ille-et-Vilaine) and Montpellier (Hérault).

The Syndicat National des Infirmiers et Infirmiers Libéraux, which represents self-employed nurses, has demanded an increase in fees for their services, some of which have not increased since 2009, reimbursements for business expenses, including fuel for travel, and have called for greater efforts to improve working conditions.