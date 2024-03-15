Where to celebrate St Patrick's Day 2024 in France

Advertisement

Sunday, March 17th will mark St Patrick’s Day, which commemorates Ireland’s patron saint and, more broadly, Irish culture and heritage all around the world.

Generally speaking, celebrations won't be as widespread in France as in some other countries but most major cities will still offer a number of Paddy’s Day-themed events on Sunday or, in some cases, even in the days leading up to it.

Paris

Family friendly events - For the first time, Paris' town hall partnered with the Irish Cultural Centre to launch 'Irish Week' (la semaine de l'Irlande).

In the days leading up to St Patrick's day, there have been concerts, activities, theatre and films, but all of that will ramp up this weekend. You can check out the full festival programme on their website.

On Friday night, there will be a concert by the West Ocean String Quartet, but reservations are required. The same goes for the concert on Saturday, by The Weaving, who will also perform during the Sunday St Patrick's Family Day. Ticketing info here.

Join the Family Day on Sunday - admission is free, and the events will go from 1pm to 7pm, hosted in the Cultural Centre's courtyard.

From foodtrucks with fish and chips, burgers, and drinks, you can eat, enjoy live dance and music performances, plus face-painting, story-telling and fun for all ages.

There is also the St Patrick's immersive Northern Ireland experience, set up by Irish Tourism, which will involve dancers from the Belfast Traditional Music Trail company. It will also include photos and videos showing the breathtaking landscapes of Northern Ireland, including many Game of Thrones filming locations.

The event will take place at the Beaugrenelle shopping centre. More info here.

Sunday mass - The Saint Patrick's chapel, located at 5, rue des Irlandais (5th arrondissement) hosts a Sunday mass in English, as well as pop and folk concerts throughout the year.

Bars - Paris is home to several Irish bars and pubs. The Local has picked out a few that will host St Patrick's day events.

Corcoran's near Grands Boulevards will put on a special menu and decorations throughout the weekend.

McBrides Irish Pub will be one of the 33 bars selected across France to host the Paddy O'Flaherty Parade, organised by the Irish whiskey brand. The selected pubs will bring together musicians, games plus the signature 'Ginger Paddy cocktail'.

O'Sullivans By the Mill is hosting two St Patrick's parties - one on Saturday, starting at 9pm with a free concert, and another on Sunday, with a concert from the acoustic duo FIFTY/FIFTY. More info here.

Bordeaux

Outside of Paris, there are still plenty of events on offer.

In Bordeaux, head to the La Boca Foodcourt (located by Quai Paludate) on Friday for a festive atmosphere. More info here.

You can also visit the city's Irish pubs - Molly Malone's Irish Pub will host a concert on Friday and a celebration on Sunday, more info on their Facebook page.

Similarly, the Connemara Irish pub has plenty of events and concerts planned throughout the weekend. Info on their Facebook page.

Lyon

The same goes for Lyon - several Irish pubs and bars have festivities planned. The Paddy's Corner pub will put on its traditional party on Sunday with live music all from 7pm to 12:30am. More info here.

There is also the Elephant & Castle pub in Vieux-Lyon, which will also host a concert for traditional Irish music, with the group Celtic Bears performing. Entrance is free, with doors opening at 8:30pm. More info here.