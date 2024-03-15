Neighbour jailed for life for murder of British woman in south-west France

Advertisement

Hicham Bahloul, 44, was found guilty of murdering Susan Higginbotham at her home in the tiny Lot-et-Garonne village of Esclottes.

The retired financial director had owned a holiday home in the village for many years, and had retired to the region. A friend from England told the court via a translator that, “she wanted to be happy in France when she moved in 2016 ... she was living her dream.”

Investigators said that Bahloul lived nearby and knew Higginbotham by sight. They were on speaking terms and there were no reports of prior conflicts between the pair.

On the day of the murder the court heard he had become enraged and had attacked and throttled his victim. He then went home to get some rope, returning to beat and strangle her to death. He had told his trial that he had gone round to her house “to kill her”.

The fatal attack had come five months after Bahloul was released from psychiatric hospital, where he had stayed for about 20 years following a scooter accident that had left him with severe mental health issues, the court heard.

Psychiatric experts told the three-day trial in Agen that it was in the accused’s interests to remain in prison. The defendant also said that he wanted to remain behind bars for the rest of his life.

Prior to the attack, he had turned to crime in an attempt to be incarcerated, and had attempted suicide.

Bahloul’s lawyer said: “In my 27-year career, this is a first. I have a client who feels better in prison and who wishes to stay there. He is in a containing environment and he struggles with freedom.”

Addressing the accused, he said: “Two experts said that you were not totally responsible for your actions…” to which Bahloul interrupted: "No! I am responsible!”

He also told the court: “If you let me out I’ll do it again.”

He was sentenced to life.