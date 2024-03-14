PODCAST: Why the European elections really matter in France plus deadly floods and French casinos

Advertisement

Host Ben McPartland is joined by The Local France's Emma Pearson, Genevieve Mansfield and John Lichfield to discuss all the latest news and talking points from France.

We start off this week with President Emmanuel Macron's efforts to make death no longer taboo - the French president has announced plans to reform France’s laws on assisted dying. We look into what the proposal would entail, plus how French people feel about it.

You can find the Talking France podcast on Spotify, Apple or Google podcasts, download it here or listen on the link below

The Talking France team is also looking ahead to the European elections. While it's still too early to tell who will come out on top, our politics expert John Lichfield predicts that it will be a resounding victory - for Vladimir Putin.

And southern France has experienced deadly flooding in recent days. We get to the bottom of why the south-east experiences such violent storms, as well as whether or not France can expect more wet weather this spring.

For those who have spent time at coastal resorts or spa towns in France, you may have noticed that there is usually a casino nearby. The Talking France team discusses France's strict regulations for casinos, and how the rules date all the way back to Napoleon.

And finally - is the most useful place in France your local post office? We talk about all the surprising things you can do at La Poste, aside from buying stamps and sending letters.

