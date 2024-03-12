Advertisement

French and Corsican politicians agree text on 'autonomous status'

AFP/The Local France
AFP/The Local France
Published: 12 Mar, 2024 CET. Updated: Tue 12 Mar 2024 10:39 CET
The Corsican Regional Assembly Hemicycle at the Corsican Collectivity during a session of the assembly, where the matter of autonomy is being debated, in Ajaccio, on the French Mediterranean island of Corsica on February 29, 2024. (Photo by Pascal POCHARD-CASABIANCA / AFP)

France's interior minister announced on Monday that the government and representatives from Corsica have reached an agreement on a deal to give greater autonomy for the Mediterranean island.

The French government and elected representatives from Corsica reached an agreement on Monday night regarding a preliminary text that would give the island special 'autonomous status' within France's constitution.

France's Interior Minister, Gérald Darmanin, made the announcement on X, stating that the agreement would first need to be debated by Corsica's legislature.

The Mediterranean island has been the subject of a long-running political struggle with campaigns for independent frequently tipping into violence over the decades.

The agreement for a draft 'constitutional text' would keep Corsica 'within the French republic', while recognising autonomous status. 

READ MORE: EXPLAINED: Why France is talking about autonomy for Corsica

Darmanin told the French press that the agreement "respects both the red lines set by myself and the President Emmanuel Macron, as well as the timeframe discussed."

The interior minister's reference to a timeline harks back to Macron's vow in September to introduce legislation that would "fully anchor Corsica in the French republic, and recognise the uniqueness of its Mediterranean island nature and its relationship with the world".

At the time, the president set a deadline of six months for the island's politicians to reach agreement with Paris on a new law that would change the French constitution to amend Corsica's status.

The head of the executive council for Corsica, Gilles Simeoni, told French media that a "decisive step" had been taken. 

"I would say that this evening we are in the semi-final, which remains to be won. Then there will be the final," he summarised to the French press.

As for the wording of the draft law, the first paragraph reads: "The present constitutional text allows for the recognition of a status of autonomy for Corsica within the Republic, taking into account its own interests linked to its Mediterranean insularity as well as its historical, linguistic and cultural community that has developed a unique bond with the land."

Corsica shot to the top of the French political agenda in 2022 when widespread violence broke out over the killing in a mainland prison of Yvan Colonna.

The independence fighter -- jailed for life for the 1998 murder of the region's prefect Claude Erignac -- was stabbed to death by another inmate.

Colona's killing triggered "unbelievable violence that brought Corsica to the brink of widespread conflict", the island's executive Gilles Simeoni told Macron prior to his speech in September.

Corsicans have long wanted more say on their own affairs, as well as official status for their language and protection from outsiders buying up land - two thorny requests that Paris is reluctant to grant.

