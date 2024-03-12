French Expression of the Day: Éclater en sanglots

Advertisement

Why do I need to know éclater en sanglots ?

Because this happens to everyone from time to time.

What does it mean?

Éclater en sanglots - roughly pronounced ay-clah-tay ahn san-glow - means to burst into tears (or sobs).

It uses the word éclater, which means to burst. Some people might use this expression with the word exploser (to explode) instead of éclater.

Sanglots is the French term for heavy crying or sobbing. It carries a more technical definition as a ‘spasm causing contractions of the diaphragm and accompanied by tears’.

Generally, the expression is used in the same way English speakers would use ‘bursting into tears’ or ‘sobbing’ - the speaker might have experienced something very sad or tragic or they might be crying after happy news.

For example, after she won an Oscar, French director Justine Triet told the French press: Quand je suis sorti, j’ai explosé en sanglots, donc beaucoup d’émotions joyeuses - When I left, I burst into tears, so there were a lot of happy emotions.

A similar French expression would be fondre en larmes.

Use it like this

J'ai éclaté en sanglots après avoir appris que j'étais acceptée à l'université. - I burst into tears after learning I was accepted into the university.

Elle a éclaté en sanglots après avoir appris la tragique nouvelle. - She burst into tears after hearing the tragic news.