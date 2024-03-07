PODCAST: Why France loves shopping rules, the real Versailles and how to blend in with the French

Advertisement

Host Ben McPartland is joined by The Local France's Emma Pearson, Genevieve Mansfield and John Lichfield to discuss all the latest news and talking points from France - plus tips on how to find a good French restaurant.

Starting with a historic moment, France this week became the only country in the world to explicitly protect the right to abortion in its constitution. The final vote for this historic moment took place at the Palace of Versailles - which many think is just a tourist attraction but actually has a myriad of political and diplomatic roles.

You can find the Talking France podcast on Spotify, Apple or Google podcasts, download it here or listen on the link below

A very tall Frenchman is becoming a household name in the USA - we're taking a look at the legacy of Victor Wembanyama and how basketball became so popular in France.

If you're grocery shopping in France you might have already noticed that there are fewer special offers - that's because of a new law that came into effect this week, just one of a host of price control measures in France, with new ones being debated in parliament.

And do you become 'more French' to fit in? We're hearing from listeners on how and why they have changed their behaviour since arriving in France.

Talking France is a free podcast made possible by the support of paying members of The Local France. You can find all previous episodes HERE, and find out more about supporting The Local HERE