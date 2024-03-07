French Word of the Day: Demeurer

Advertisement

Why do I need to know demeurer?

Because this French word can come up in a lot of different contexts.

What does it mean?

Demeurer - roughly pronounced duh-mur-ay - in the literary sense translates as ‘to stay’ or ‘to remain’.

You are most likely to see it written on contracts or letters as demeurant (residing) when asked to specify your address. Usually, this will come after being asked for your birth date and location - Né(e) . . . le . . .

In this sense, you would use the verb avoir prior to demeurer. For example, il a demeuré à l'hôtel (he stayed at the hotel).

However, you are more likely to hear people use the verbs habiter or vivre (namely the past participle, vécu) when casually discussing living arrangements. Demeurer tends to be more formal.

It can be used in some other contexts too - French media might use it to describe a threat, concept or group that remains in people’s minds.

For example, you might see a politician say le risque terroriste demeure la menace principale (terrorism remains the primary threat).

And finally, you may see this verb used in a specific type of letter - a mise en demeure.

This usage of demeurer harks back to its Latin root word ‘mora’ which meant ‘delay’. As such, a mise en demeure is a formal notification to a person that they owe money and that the due date for payment has passed.

Use it like this

La disparition du vol demeure un mystère. - The missing flight remains a mystery.

Il a demeuré dans le village pendant quelques années. - He lived in the village for a few years.