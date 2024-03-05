Macron urges Ukraine's allies not to be 'cowards'

Advertisement

And Macron added that he "fully stood behind" controversial remarks made last week not ruling out sending Western troops to Ukraine, which sent a shockwave around Europe.

"We are surely approaching a moment for Europe in which it will be necessary not to be cowards," Macron said on a visit to the Czech Republic, which is pushing a plan to buy weapons outside Europe for Ukraine.

ANALYSIS Does France have the military strength to send troops to Ukraine?

Speaking later after meeting his Czech opposite number Petr Pavel, he asked: "Is this or is it not our war? Can we look away in the belief that we can let things run their course?

Advertisement

"I don't believe so, and therefore I called for a strategic surge and I fully stand behind that," Macron said.

Most of Macron's European allies said they would not send troops to Ukraine after his comments on February 26th. French officials also insisted any such forces could be sent to back operations such as de-mining or training roles rather than fighting Russian forces.

"We want no escalation, we've never been belligerent," Macron said on Tuesday.

Macron was later to meet Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala and address a nuclear forum.

At a security conference in Munich last month, Pavel said the Czech Republic - an EU and NATO member of 10.8 million people - could collect a substantial amount of weaponry for Ukraine outside Europe.

He said that, working with Canada and Denmark, the Czechs had "identified" 500,000 rounds of 155-millimetre ammunition and 300,000 122-millimetre shells "which we would be able to deliver within weeks" with the needed funds.

The Financial Times said Prague was looking to amass $1.5 billion to pay for the munitions for Ukraine, which has been battling the Russian invasion for two years.

Fiala said at an international conference in Paris last week that around 15 nations, including France, were ready to join the initiative.

Macron reiterated on Tuesday that France backed the plan but did not say how much it might contribute. The Netherlands has already pledged to donate €100 million.

A French adviser said the Prague visit would be an opportunity to "discuss this initiative" and come up with further specifications.

Advertisement

Paris has so far tended to funnel defence spending into its domestic industry and favoured European weapons production for EU money.

Macron did throw his weight behind using revenues from frozen Russian assets in Europe to fund Ukraine's defence, estimating them at €3-5 billion per year, but said the capital should remain untouched.

"We are not in favour of doing things forbidden in international law and opening a debate that I believe would weaken Europe," he said.

Later, Macron is to address a nuclear forum in the Czech capital, attended by several French energy companies.

These include the power giant EDF, nuclear fuel distributor Orano and nuclear reactor producer Framatome.

EDF and South Korea's KHNP are in contention for a multi-billion euro Czech tender to build up to four new units at its two nuclear power stations.

Macron's visit to Prague follows an invitation from Pavel during the Czech president's visit to Paris last December.