French Expression of the Day: En lice

Advertisement

Why do I need to know en lice?

Because you might be confused why your favourite French athlete seemingly has lice, according to the French press.

What does it mean?

En lice - roughly pronounced ahn lees - does not have anything to do with the small insects that you would be very disappointed to find in your hair. Those are called les poux in French - similar is the word une puce, which means a flea but can also be used as a term of endearment as ma puce.

The expression en lice actually refers to being part of a competition or tournament. In English, we might say ‘in the running’ or ‘in the fray’. It is often used in a sporting or athletic context, but it can be applied to several different situations.

Advertisement

The expression dates back to the Middle Ages - at least the 12th century, according to the Trésor de la langue française.

En lice came from the Franconian word listia which meant a barrier, and over time referred to a fenced-in piece of land or area where equestrian games and exercises were held.

At the time, the lices were located near fortified castles, usually on the other side of a moat. They were places where jousts and other tournaments might be held.

Eventually, entrer en lice went on to mean to join a competition or tournament, in the sense of ‘being in contention’ with others.

Use it like this

Quels sont les meilleurs films en lice pour les Oscars cette année ? - What are the best films in the running for the Oscars this year?

Le village normand est en lice pour le titre de "village préféré des Français" cette année. - The village in Normandy is in the running for the 'favourite villages of the French' this year.