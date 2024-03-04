Three held in France after 7-year-old girl's drowning

Advertisement

The suspects were aboard the overloaded small boat when it capsized on Sunday in the Aa river, around 30 kilometres from France's northern coast.

"We have to work out who was responsible for this group, who brought the victims aboard the boat," prosecutors in the northern French city of Dunkirk said.

People attempting to reach Britain have increasingly been boarding boats on inland waterways to avoid stepped-up patrols on the French coast.

Among the passengers in the capsizing were ten children aged seven to 13 and six adults, investigators said on Sunday.

The latest death of a migrant trying to reach Britain followed just days after a 22-year-old Turkish man was killed and two more people went missing in the English Channel off Calais.

A total of 78 migrants attempting to cross to Britain were pulled from the sea by French rescuers overnight from Saturday to Sunday, the maritime authority for northern France said.

One group of 11 people was retrieved after they ran aground on a sandbank.

Further rescue operations were underway on Monday morning, with fair weather apparently encouraging more crossing attempts.

More than 670 people reached Britain from France in small boats in February, according to British interior ministry figures, compared with 29,437 over the whole of 2023.