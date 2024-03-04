On the Agenda: What's happening in France this week

Advertisement

Monday

Olympics tickets - The next tranche of Olympics tickets will be on sale on Monday, March 4th, the same date as the unveiling of the official poster for the Games. The tickets will go on sale at 10am (Paris-time).

READ MORE: How to get Paris 2024 Olympics and Paralympics tickets

Back to school - Children in Zone A schools head back to classes on March 4th after the winter holidays. Meanwhile, those in Zone B return the following week, on March 11th, and Zone C pupils have already returned.

Taxi strikes in Toulouse, Bordeaux, Paris, Lyon, Rennes and Nîmes - Unions representing drivers have called for protests against changing rates for medical transports, which will also push more patients to opt for carpooling rather than individual transport.

READ MORE: How to get free transport to medical appointments in France

Traffic is set to be severely disrupted in several cities, with access to airports also targeted.

Historic abortion vote - French President Emmanuel Macron has called a rare parliamentary congress at the Palace of Versailles for Monday. Lawmakers from both chambers will vote on whether to change France's constitution in order to protect the right to abortion.

READ MORE: 'Historic' Versailles congress set to enshrine right to abortion in French constitution

Tuesday

US Primaries - Super Tuesday, the date when 15 US states hold primary elections and caucuses, will take place on March 5th. US citizens living abroad can participate in primary elections, but they may need to register beforehand. You can learn more about doing so in our guide.

Thursday

Train tickets for the summer holidays - France's national rail service SNCF will open sales for summer tickets starting on March 7th. These will be for trains running between May 23rd and July 5th. On March 13th, you will be able to purchase tickets for the period between July 6th and September 11th.

Friday

International Women's Day - Referred to as journée internationale des droits des femmes in French, the day honouring the achievements of women will take place on March 8th. Usually there are feminist marches and other forms of protests across the country.

Wales v France Rugby - As part of the Six Nations tournament, Wales and France will go head-to-head on Sunday, March 10th. The match will take place at 4pm French time.