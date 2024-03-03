Taxis, medical costs and useful acronyms: 6 essential articles for life in France

Advertisement

France is home to plenty of wonderful restaurants with fresh, delicious food. For fine-dining experiences, you might be recommended to consult the Michelin guide or the Gault & Millau Guide.

These restaurants tend to be quite expensive, but there is a way to enjoy high-quality French food: the 'Bib Gourmand' list - which is the best restaurants that offer a menu for €40 or less.

‘Bib Gourmand’: Where can you find France’s bargain Michelin-grade restaurants?

From helping to keep track of packages to deterring burglars, doorbell cameras are becoming more popular across the world. In France, however, there are strict laws when it comes to privacy.

These rules affect many aspects of life in France, including installing a doorbell camera on your French property.

Reader question: Can I set up a doorbell camera on my French property?

Taxis can be a great way to get from one side of Paris to another quickly. They are also handy for travelling to and from the airport, but many foreigners are unaware of the fare-related regulations official taxi drivers are bound to.

Advertisement

While most taxi drivers in Paris are perfectly friendly and honest, there are unfortunately some rogue operators who might take advantage of tourists.

What you need to know about taking a taxi in Paris

Tax season can be especially complicated for Americans resident in France, as they have to file yearly returns to both the US and France. Many Americans opt for professional help because the process can be quite daunting. For others, once you have lived outside of the US for a while, it can be easy to forget to file in the US.

The Local has narrowed down the most common tax issues that Americans in France to run into - as well as how to avoid them.

9 tax traps for Americans in France to avoid

Prices have continued to rise in several aspects of life in France this year. As for healthcare, costs are going up in two specific areas in March 2024.

Advertisement

The French government announced plans to double two medical expenses - the franchise médicale and the participation forfaitaire - both of which are deducted from the reimbursement of medical costs, such as prescription charges and appointment fees.

Why medical costs are rising in France in 2024

If you spend any time in France, you'll likely come across some acronyms that make no sense.

Some of them may resemble English-language acronyms, like IVG, which may look like 'IVF'. In reality, it is the French term for abortion - a subject that has been in the news lately, as lawmakers vote on whether or not the right to abortion should be enshrined in the country's constitution. The Local came up with a list of terms you might want to know for life in France.

SIDA to IRM to RIB: Everyday French initials and acronyms to know