French rail tickets for the summer holidays go on sale in March

France's national rail service SNCF will gradually open ticket sales for the summer holiday period starting in March, according to French daily Le Parisien.

Train travel is becoming more and more popular in France with SNCF enjoying a bumper year in 2023 with 122 million passengers. Trains for peak times such as the weekend that French schools let out for the summer holidays tend to book out early.

The first tranche of tickets for high-speed InOui rail services - concerning the period running from May 23rd to July 5th - will go on sale on March 7th on the SNCF website.

As for the Grandes Vacances, or the summer holiday period once pupils are out of school, tickets for journeys between July 6th and September 11th will go on sale on March 13th.

This period will also encompass the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games. Most of the events will be concentrated in Paris, but there will be some matches and competitions in other cities across France.

For those looking to travel by the Ouigo budget service, ticket sales for the period from July 6th to December 2024 will go on sale on March 6th.

Depending on the region, the local TER trains open their sales period three to five months before the desired date of departure.

Finally, those looking to travel on the Inoui high-speed rail lines to travel from France to Spain or Italy can begin purchasing tickets for the summer holidays, as they went on sale on February 26th.

How can I buy tickets?

You can purchase them on the SNCF app or online using the SNCF Connect website. You can also purchase them at French train stations at the kiosks. There are also third-party websites, such as Trainline or Omio, but they may charge a separate processing fee in addition to the ticket.

How can I save money on train tickets?

Early booking may get you a good deal, and SNCF offers regular deals particularly around peak travel times such as summer and Christmas. Downloading the SNCF app will get you advance notification of sales.



If you live in France, you might consider investing in an 'avantage' rail card which can get you discounts depending on your situation. These include the under-27 youth card, the 'adult' card for 27-59-year-olds and the senior card - they cost €49 to buy and entitle you to discounts of up to 30 percent for yourself and a friend.

