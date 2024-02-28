Living in France Paywall free
Tell us: Have you tried to make yourself 'more French' to fit in?
The Local is looking to hear from readers about their experiences after moving to France, specifically regarding whether or not they took any steps to be 'more French' in an effort to fit in. Please fill out our short survey.
Some might opt for different clothing or style choices, while others might change the way they eat and drink or take up new hobbies.
Part of moving to a new country is assimilating to their norms, but have you made any conscious choices to appear 'more French'?
Fill out our survey below to tell us about your experiences as a foreigner in France.
Keep in mind your responses may form the basis of an article.
If you have any difficulty accessing the survey, you can fill it out at this LINK.
