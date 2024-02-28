PODCAST: Macron breaks war taboo, why Lyon is the place to move to and French language test tips

Advertisement

Host Ben McPartland is joined by The Local's Emma Pearson, Genevieve Mansfield and John Lichfield to talk through all the latest happenings from France.

The big talking point this week is of course Emmanuel Macron's words on the possibility of sending ground troops into Ukraine - we look at what is on the table, why Macron said what he did and France's military power within Europe. We also take a quick glance at that hoary old cliché of the French army being keen to surrender.

You can find Talking France on Spotify, Apple or Google podcasts, download here or listen on the link below

Moving on to more practical topics, we've got the low-down on France's biggest farm show - why there were clashes this year, the background to the show's popularity with politicians and why it's a great day out.

And could your new Facebook friend be the French taxman in disguise? Tax authorities have been given the green light to go 'undercover' by creating fake social media profiles to catch out tax-dodgers.

France's third biggest city Lyon has recently come top in a 'livability' survey so we're chatting about some of the reasons you might want to move there.

Finally, we share some tips on passing the French language exam, based on our recent experiences of taking the test.

Talking France is a free podcast made possible by paying members of The Local. You can subscribe here, or you can also help us out by leaving a review on the platform where you get your podcasts.