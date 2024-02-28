French Word of the Day: IVG

Advertisement

Why do I need to know IVG?

Because it's in the news a lot at the moment and it might become part of the right guaranteed in the French constitution.

What does it mean?

IVG - roughly pronounced ee-vay jay - is the abbreviation for interruption volontaire de grossesse (voluntary interruption of pregnancy) or an abortion/termination.

While there is a term in French for abortion - avortement - most people simply use the acronym, IVG, when discussing the topic, especially when it makes it into the news or lawmakers discuss adding it to legislation.

The French term avortement can encompass several situations related to ending a pregnancy, whether by choice, for medical reasons (eg foetal anomalies) or through miscarriage, which can be called an avortement spontane in French. As such, IVG distinguishes between those different situations.

The term has been in the French press a lot recently as politicians vote on whether or not a right to abortion should be protected by the country’s constitution. Abortion has been legal in France since 1975.

Confusingly, IVG looks similar to the English acronym IVF (in vitro fertilisation). This is PMA (Procréation médicalement assistée) in French.

From SIDA to IRM - everyday French acronyms to know

Use it like this

Le Sénat va examiner le projet de loi de constitutionnalisation de l’IVG. - The Senate will examine the bill to constitutionalize the right to abortion.

L’IVG est réglementée en France et il y a plusieurs étapes à franchir avant de pouvoir en bénéficier. - Abortion is regulated in France and there are several steps before you can get one.