Olympics tickets 'flash sale' in March

With the majority of tickets already purchased, anyone still looking to attend an Olympic sporting event should mark their calendars for Monday, March 4th, the date of the next ticket sale and the unveiling of the official poster for the Games.

The tickets will go on sale at 10am (Paris-time) on the Olympics' official ticketing website. The tickets will be on a first-come, first-serve basis, but you will need to create an account on the ticketing website.

Which events?

As for the events on sale, this tranche will focus on Athletics (including track and field). The events will take place at the Stade de France stadium, just north of the city, from August 2nd to 10th.

Tickets will range in price from €24 (for morning sessions) to €85 (for evening sessions with daily finals). The most expensive tickets will be around €125 for the session including the men's 100m final.

There will be a maximum of 30 Olympic tickets purchased per ticketing account, taking into account previous orders.

What about other events?

Tickets for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games (August 28th to September 8th) are available now on the official website, also sold on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Authorities have promised an additional 200,000 free tickets for the opening ceremony - standing room only - although the date for these to be made available is yet to be confirmed.

Otherwise, Olympics officials have promised 'surprise sales' each month leading up to the Games. They will be announced just a few days in advance, with this marking the second 'surprise sale'. Each will offer tickets subject to availability and on a first-come, first-served basis.

You can join the 'Club Paris 2024' mailing list on the Olympics site to sign up for email reminders.