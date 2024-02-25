One-off tax, Lyon’s secret, and French test tips: 6 essential articles for life in France

Advertisement

If you’re planning to extend your home in France, or add an extra feature such as a swimming pool, garage, garden shed or conservatory, your home improvements may be subject to a one-off charge known colloquially as the ‘garden shed’ tax. .

French property tax: How the one-off tax for building projects works

The French city of Lyon has come out on top of a new comparison for 'liveable' cities - here are some reasons you might consider moving there (apart from its reputation as the foodie capital of France).

9 reasons to move to France's 'gastronomic capital' Lyon

The price of travelling on public transport in Paris is set to rise significantly around the time of the 2024 Olympic Games and Paralympics – but there are ways around the price increases for city residents.

How Paris residents can avoid public transport price hikes during 2024 Olympics

French language tests are now compulsory for certain types of residency card and for French citizenship - and the team at The Local has some tips for passing the all-important exams.

10 tips for passing the French language test

As snow dwindles across French mountain ranges, more and more resorts can no longer guarantee that pistes will be open, even in the height of winter. So is it worth booking a holiday at all? And which resorts offer the best chance of snow?

Reader question: Is it worth booking a ski holiday in France?

From art and culture to sport and activities, food and drink to festivals, France has such a dizzying range of things to do that it can be hard to pick. Here's a selection of personal favourites that French residents or visitors to France really should try.

21 things you should do in France at least once