French films with English subtitles to watch in March 2024

Lost in Frenchlation has plenty in store for English-speakers looking to enjoy French cinema this March in Paris.

There are six films on the docket, including a rare foray into another European language, German, and two Academy Award-nominated films.

Madame de Sévigné

March 8th, from 7pm to 11pm

L’Arlequin, 76 Rue de Rennes, 75006 Paris

Marie de Rabutin-Chantal, aka the marquise de Sévigné, is one of the best-known women of historical French literature. Isabelle Brocard’s film – with Karin Viard as the titular heroine – traces the story of how the marquise tried to craft her daughter into a brilliant and independent woman in her own image, but lost influence and alienated her … until history takes a turn for the devastating.

Tickets: €9.50-€12

Anatomie d’une Chute

March 10th, from 7pm to 11pm

Club de L’Étoile, 14, Rue Troyon

Oscar night is nominee night at Lost in Frenchlation, with Justine Triet’s multi-lingual courtroom drama the centre of attention. Sandra Hüller is the German writer who is suspected of murdering husband at their isolated mountain chalet. Milo Machado-Graner is the couple’s partially sighted son, who faces a moral dilemma as the main witness.

Tickets: €8-€10

The Zone of Interest

March 15th, from 7pm to 11pm

L’Entrepôt, 7 Rue Francis de Pressensé, 75014 Paris

Jonathan Glazer’s Academy Award-nominated (it may even be a winner by the time of this screening) German-language drama about the efforts of Auschwitz commandant Rudolf Höss, and his wife, Hedwig, to build a dream life for their family in a house and garden next to the notorious camp. Christian Friedel and Sandra Hüller star.

Tickets: €7-€8.50

Même si tu vas sur la lune

March 20th, from 7pm to 10pm

Luminor Hôtel de Ville, 20, Rue du Temple, 75004 Paris

A group of young Syrian students and refugees in Paris reflect on their current and past lives while at the country house of a university professor. Are they still who they were in Syria or have they reinvented themselves in exile?

Tickets: €7-€8.50

Daaaaaali!

March 24th, from 7pm to 10pm

Balzac, 1 Rue Balzac, 75008 Paris

A French journalist meets the iconic surrealist artist Salvador Dalí (the brilliant Gilles Lellouche) on several occasions for a documentary project that never came to be - expect the unexpected in a film easily as surreal as Dali's works.

Tickets: €10

Le Successeur

March 28th, from 7pm to 11pm

Luminor Hôtel de Ville, 20, Rue du Temple, 75004 Paris

The new artistic director of a famous fashion house starts experiencing chest pain – and discovers that he may have inherited much worse than his estranged father's weak heart. Marc-André Grondin stars.

Tickets: €7-€11

