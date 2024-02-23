French films with English subtitles to watch in March 2024
Lost in Frenchlation – the cinema club that screens French films with English subtitles – has six films on offer in March 2024, including two Oscar-nominated dramas.
Lost in Frenchlation has plenty in store for English-speakers looking to enjoy French cinema this March in Paris.
There are six films on the docket, including a rare foray into another European language, German, and two Academy Award-nominated films.
Madame de Sévigné
March 8th, from 7pm to 11pm
L’Arlequin, 76 Rue de Rennes, 75006 Paris
Marie de Rabutin-Chantal, aka the marquise de Sévigné, is one of the best-known women of historical French literature. Isabelle Brocard’s film – with Karin Viard as the titular heroine – traces the story of how the marquise tried to craft her daughter into a brilliant and independent woman in her own image, but lost influence and alienated her … until history takes a turn for the devastating.
Tickets: €9.50-€12
https://vimeo.com/914351267
Anatomie d’une Chute
March 10th, from 7pm to 11pm
Club de L’Étoile, 14, Rue Troyon
Oscar night is nominee night at Lost in Frenchlation, with Justine Triet’s multi-lingual courtroom drama the centre of attention. Sandra Hüller is the German writer who is suspected of murdering husband at their isolated mountain chalet. Milo Machado-Graner is the couple’s partially sighted son, who faces a moral dilemma as the main witness.
Tickets: €8-€10
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fTrsp5BMloA&feature=youtu.be
The Zone of Interest
March 15th, from 7pm to 11pm
L’Entrepôt, 7 Rue Francis de Pressensé, 75014 Paris
Jonathan Glazer’s Academy Award-nominated (it may even be a winner by the time of this screening) German-language drama about the efforts of Auschwitz commandant Rudolf Höss, and his wife, Hedwig, to build a dream life for their family in a house and garden next to the notorious camp. Christian Friedel and Sandra Hüller star.
Tickets: €7-€8.50
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GFNtVaAuVYY
Même si tu vas sur la lune
March 20th, from 7pm to 10pm
Luminor Hôtel de Ville, 20, Rue du Temple, 75004 Paris
A group of young Syrian students and refugees in Paris reflect on their current and past lives while at the country house of a university professor. Are they still who they were in Syria or have they reinvented themselves in exile?
Tickets: €7-€8.50
https://vimeo.com/911496576
Daaaaaali!
March 24th, from 7pm to 10pm
Balzac, 1 Rue Balzac, 75008 Paris
A French journalist meets the iconic surrealist artist Salvador Dalí (the brilliant Gilles Lellouche) on several occasions for a documentary project that never came to be - expect the unexpected in a film easily as surreal as Dali's works.
https://vimeo.com/906730009
Tickets: €10
Le Successeur
March 28th, from 7pm to 11pm
Luminor Hôtel de Ville, 20, Rue du Temple, 75004 Paris
The new artistic director of a famous fashion house starts experiencing chest pain – and discovers that he may have inherited much worse than his estranged father's weak heart. Marc-André Grondin stars.
Tickets: €7-€11
https://vimeo.com/911500153
