France to hold Ukraine conference on Monday

Coming as Russia's invasion enters a third year, European leaders and ministers have been invited to the meeting to "study the available means of reinforcing partners' cooperation in support of Ukraine", the president's office announced on Thursday.

Polish President Andrzej Duda told Polsat television that he would attend the conference "to discuss new propositions of solution and aid for Ukraine".

Ukraine has faced intense pressure on its eastern front in recent months as it grapples with ammunition shortages and hold-ups to much-needed Western military aid.

Russia has for months been ramping up arms production and driving massive human resources into its offensive, at what Kyiv says is an enormous human toll.

The US Congress has so far refused to approve new funding for military aid to Kyiv, even as President Joe Biden expressed confidence that it will eventually do so.