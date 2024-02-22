Northern France on weather alert for high winds and storms

Advertisement

France's national weather service, Météo France placed 26 départements on the orange weather alert (the second highest rating) for high winds and heavy rain/flooding in its Thursday morning bulletin.

Storm Louis (Tempête Louis) was gaining traction on Thursday morning in the Channel and along the northern coast of France. It was expected to intensify in the afternoon around 4pm, bringing with it large gusts of wind in the northern half of the country.

Of the 26 départements on the orange weather alert, 24 were listed for 'violent winds'.

These are; Aisne, Ardennes, Calvados, Eure, Eure-et-Loir, Hautes-Pyrénées, Manche, Marne, Meuse, Nord, Oise, Orne, Pas-de-Calais, Paris, Pyrénées-Atlantiques, Seine-Maritime, Seine-et-Marne, Yvelines, Somme, Essonne, Hauts-de-Seine, Seine-Saint-Denis, Val-de-Marne and Val-d'Oise.

According to Météo France, gusts could reach between 90 to 110km inland. Along the coast, they could go up to 120 to 130km.

Further to the south, the départements of Deux-Sèvres and Vendée were placed on orange alert for heavy rains, which were set to start in the morning and continue until mid-afternoon.

Météo France warned that about 30 to 50mm of precipitation were expected, going up to 60mm locally.

Cancelled trains

French national rail services suspended some trains in northern parts of the country due to expected weather conditions.

The TER (regional train) lines in Hauts-de-France, including Béthune-St Pol sur Ternoise, Arras-St Pol sur Ternoise, Beauvais-Abancourt le Tréport, Amiens-Compiègne, Creil-Beauvais and Paris-Laon, were all cancelled on Thursday.

In Brittany, some disruption was also expected along the Quimper-Brest and St Brieuc-Lannion lines due to the risk of strong winds.

Traffic was expected to resume again on Friday morning, SNCF told Ouest France.