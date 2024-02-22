French Expression of the Day: Nid-de-poule

Advertisement

Why do I need to know nid-de-poule?

Because you might encounter one of these when driving around France - and it's not what it sounds like.

What does it mean?

Nid-de-poule - roughly pronounced knee duh pool - translates precisely as ‘hen's nest' or 'chicken's nest'.

In reality, it is not related to farming. It is the French word for ‘pothole’ - those irritating holes that appear in roads or pavements that are not in good repair - and people have been using it for this purpose since at least the mid-19th century.

Advertisement

At the time, the asphalt roads and motorways we are familiar with today did not exist. Roads were makeshift, often poorly maintained, routes which people usually drove horse-drawn carriages over.

As such, it was not uncommon for potholes to form. The working theory is that wild birds came and sat down in the holes - though probably to take dust baths and not to lay eggs.

Use it like this

J'ai crevé après avoir roulé sur un nid-de-poule. - I got a flat tyre after running over a pothole.

Soyez prudent sur les vieilles routes de campagne, il y a beaucoup de nids-de-poule. - Be careful on the old country roads, there are a lot of potholes.