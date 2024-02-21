French Expression of the Day: Homme à tout faire

Advertisement

Why do I need to know homme à tout faire?

Because you might want to hire one at some point.

What does it mean?

Homme à tout faire - roughly pronounced ohm ah too fair - pretty much translates as a ‘man who can do it all’.

While this might sound like your dating checklist, it’s not just singles who would Google this phrase in France.

Advertisement

An homme à tout faire is the French term for handyman or odd job man. You can also make it apply to handywomen by saying femme à tout faire.

Generally, if the services of an homme à tout faire are offered, then you could reasonably assume they would be skilled in basic household tasks, such as clearing blockages or painting and decorating.

There are several French websites that will connect clients with hommes à tout faire. A synonym might be bricoleur.

The term can also be used in less professional settings to simply describe anyone with handiwork skills.

Use it like this

Elle dit que son mari est un grand homme à tout faire, mais qu'il a cassé le luminaire. - She said her husband is a great handyman, but he broke the light fixture.

Pouvez-vous me dire où je peux engager un homme à tout faire pour m'aider à réparer ma cuisine ? - Do you know where I can hire a handyman to help me fix my kitchen?