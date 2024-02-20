French farmers threaten to re-start protests

Advertisement

Starting as a small protest over French and EU farming regulations, last month's demos turned into one of the biggest farmer protests in recent decades with roadblocks bringing traffic to a halt all over France while farmers threatened to 'besiege' Paris and cut off its food supplies.

In the end, most of the farmers were persuaded to abandon the roadblocks on the autoroutes and go home after prime minister Gabriel Attal unveiled a massive package of financial aid, as well as promises to loosen some of the regulations that farmers say are drowning them in paperwork.

While the two biggest farming unions - the FNSEA and Jeune agriculteurs - agreed to halt the roadblocks, but they did add a condition; the government should give them concrete assurances by the start of the biggest event in the farming calendar, the Salon de l'Agriculture in Paris.

With the Salon set to start on Saturday, February 24th, union leaders on Tuesday said they are ready to re-start the protests.

The FNSEA and JA leaders are due to meet president Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday evening, but ahead of the meeting the JA leaders announced some preemptive measures.

Demonstrations have been announced in Pas-de-Calais, Gers, Tarn-et-Garonne and Hautes-Pyrénées.

These are unlikely to initially cause the same level of disruption as the roadblocks erected.

Farmers in Pas-de-Calais say they plan to 'inspect' supermarkets in the area to check that products advertised as made in France are correctly labelled and to advise customers on the impact that foreign-imports of food are having on the French farming industry.

Meanwhile farmers in the south-west say they intend to continue to blockade a Danone factory in Villecomtal-sur-Arros.

❌ USINE DANONE BLOQUÉE !



Depuis tôt ce matin, les agriculteurs du Gers et des Hautes-Pyrénées bloquent les accès à l'usine Danone de Villecomtal-sur-Arros.#RésistancePaysanne #AgriculteursEnColère pic.twitter.com/m4MhDAYYuF — Résistance Paysanne 🚜 (@ResistPaysans) February 20, 2024

On Tuesday some rolling roadblocks took place in the Gers, Hautes-Pyrénées and Tarn-et-Garonne départements while a supermarket in Negrepelisse (Tarn-et-Garonne) was blockaded.

There have also been revived protests in the city of Marseille.

If the unions do not hear what they want to hear at Tuesday evening's meeting these actions could be escalated.