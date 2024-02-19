On the Agenda: What's happening in France this week

Advertisement

Monday

Knock-on rail disruption - French rail conductors walked out at the weekend, causing train cancellations across the country. The strike officially ends at 8am on Monday, but knock-on effects may continue into Monday.

Eiffel Tower strike - In Paris, unions representing Eiffel Tower employees have called for an indefinite strike starting on February 19th. The last time workers walked out (shortly after Christmas), the monument had to be closed. Employees are protesting alleged financial mismanagement of the monument.

Wednesday

Missak Manouchian inducted into Panthéon - The Armenian-born World War II resistance fighter, Missak Manouchian will be panthéoniser on February 21st - exactly 80 years after he was executed by the Nazis.

Friday

49th César Awards - The film award ceremony, honouring the best French films of 2023, will be held at the Olympia in Paris. It will be broadcast on Canal+ at 8.45pm.

Women's football semi-finals - The French women's football team will compete in the semi-final - against Germany - in the UEFA Women's Nations League. The match will begin at 9pm and it will be held at the Groupama Stadium in Décines.

Possible rail signallers strike - Less than one week after a strike by rail conductors, French rail signallers have threatened to walk out during the first weekend of the Zone B school holidays. If the strike goes forward, it would run from February, February 23rd at 11am until Saturday, February 24th at 11pm. Workers are protesting staff shortages and poor working conditions.

Saturday

Zone B school holidays - French schools in Zone B (including Aix-Marseille, Amiens, Caen, Lille, Nancy-Metz, Nantes, Nice, Orléans-Tours, Reims, Rennes, Rouen and Strasbourg) will begin their winter holidays on Saturday. They will be off until March 11th. Keep in mind traffic may be heavy this weekend, as all three school zones in France will be on holiday.

Start of the farm show - France's annual Salon de l'Agriculture will take place from Saturday, February 23th to Sunday, March 3rd. Each year, farmers from all over France pick out their finest cattle and drive all the way into the capital to participate in the fair, which is held in Paris at Porte de Versailles. This year, the atmosphere may be a bit more tense than usual, owing to the farmer's protests - union leaders say that roadblocks may restart if they have not received 'concrete proposals' from the government by the start of the farm show.

Sunday

End of Zone C school holidays - Pupils in the Paris region, as well as Montpellier and Toulouse, will end their winter holidays on Sunday, heading back into the classroom on Monday morning.