French Expression of the Day: Français de préférence

Why do I need to know français de préférence?

Because it could be you.

What does it mean?

Français de préférence - roughly pronounced frahn-say duh pref-ehr-ahns - translates as ‘French of preference’.

It is not intended to refer to a preferred or special group of French people, but instead it describes people of non-French origin who chose to become French, by taking French citizenship. France would be their pays de préférence, or the country that they call home or feel most connected to.

The expression has been in the news discussing Missak Manouchian, the Armenian-born resistance fighter who came to France as a stateless refugee as a child. Manouchian will be the first foreign WWII Resistance fighter to be panthéonisé (buried in the Panthéon, one of the highest posthumous honours in France).

Manouchian was notably described as ‘Français de préférence’ in a 1961 song L'Affiche rouge, based on a poem from Louis Aragon. It honours the foreign resistance fighters who were part of Manouchian’s group for the sacrifices they made for France.

Other foreign-born people who played a significant role in French history, like Josephine Baker, have also been described as Française de préférence.

While it is most often used to discuss famous figures, the term itself could be used to describe any person who has adopted France as the country of their heart.

Use it like this

Bien qu'il soit né en Arménie, tout le monde le connaît comme Français de préférence. Il s'est vraiment consacré à la France. - Though he was born in Armenia, everyone knows he was a French citizen at heart. He truly devoted himself to France.

Elle n'a pas une goutte de sang français, mais elle est française de préférence. - She does not have a drop of French blood, but she is French at heart.