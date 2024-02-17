Advertisement

Macron accuses Russia of cyberattack 'aggression'

Published: 17 Feb, 2024 CET. Updated: Sat 17 Feb 2024 08:09 CET
France's President Emmanuel Macron looks one during a press conference with Ukraine's President at the presidential Elysee palace in Paris on February 16th, 2024, after signing a bilateral security agreement. Photo by: Thibault Camus / POOL / AFP

French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday accused Russia of cyberattacks that he said constituted an "aggression against our country."

Speaking at a news conference in Paris, Macron said cyberattacks and disinformation campaigns by the Kremlin showed that "Vladimir Putin's Russia has become a systematic actor of destabilisation in the world".

Macron also demanded an explanation from Russia following US reports that Moscow was planning to launch a nuclear weapon into space.

"Russia must give an explanation without delay," Macron told journalists in Paris after US media cited unnamed officials saying Moscow was developing a space-based nuclear weapon, possibly to knock out Western satellites.

