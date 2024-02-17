Macron accuses Russia of cyberattack 'aggression'

Advertisement

Speaking at a news conference in Paris, Macron said cyberattacks and disinformation campaigns by the Kremlin showed that "Vladimir Putin's Russia has become a systematic actor of destabilisation in the world".

Macron also demanded an explanation from Russia following US reports that Moscow was planning to launch a nuclear weapon into space.

Advertisement

"Russia must give an explanation without delay," Macron told journalists in Paris after US media cited unnamed officials saying Moscow was developing a space-based nuclear weapon, possibly to knock out Western satellites.