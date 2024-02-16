French Word of the Day: Parrain / Marraine
This French word is used in plenty of non-religious settings.
Why do I need to know parrain?
Because this term comes in many variations which can be used in lots of different contexts in France, including political elections.
What does it mean?
Parrain - roughly pronounced pair-ehn - translates as ‘godfather’. The feminine version - godmother - is marraine.
But it can also refer to anyone who is a powerful figure, a mentor or a crime boss. For example, the classic mafia book/movie The Godfather is Le Parrain in France.
The verb parrainer means ‘to sponsor’ or ‘to support’, which harkens back to its original religious meaning. If you start at a new company or organisation you might be assigned a parrain or marraine - an experienced colleague who will guide you through your new role. In English you might say a 'mentor'.
In the marketing sense, you might see advertisements such as Parrainer un ami, -50% pour vous (Recommend a friend, 50% off for you).
There is also a political aspect to the word. During French presidential elections, it refers to how a candidate can get onto the ballot paper.
In order to be a candidate in a French election you have to be a French citizen aged 18 years or over, but you also need to collect at least 500 signatures (known as parrainages) from elected officials to back your campaign.
Explained: How does the French system of 'parrainage' work?
Use it like this
Les enfants vont passer le week-end chez leur parrain. - The kids are going to spend the weekend at their godfather’s house.
Voulez-vous être mon parrain pour l'association ? Ils ne m'accepteront pas sans votre recommandation. - Will you be my sponsor for the association? They won’t accept me without your recommendation.
