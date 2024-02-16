French Word of the Day: Parrain / Marraine

Advertisement

Why do I need to know parrain?

Because this term comes in many variations which can be used in lots of different contexts in France, including political elections.

What does it mean?

Parrain - roughly pronounced pair-ehn - translates as ‘godfather’. The feminine version - godmother - is marraine.

But it can also refer to anyone who is a powerful figure, a mentor or a crime boss. For example, the classic mafia book/movie The Godfather is Le Parrain in France.

The verb parrainer means ‘to sponsor’ or ‘to support’, which harkens back to its original religious meaning. If you start at a new company or organisation you might be assigned a parrain or marraine - an experienced colleague who will guide you through your new role. In English you might say a 'mentor'.

In the marketing sense, you might see advertisements such as Parrainer un ami, -50% pour vous (Recommend a friend, 50% off for you).

There is also a political aspect to the word. During French presidential elections, it refers to how a candidate can get onto the ballot paper.

In order to be a candidate in a French election you have to be a French citizen aged 18 years or over, but you also need to collect at least 500 signatures (known as parrainages) from elected officials to back your campaign.

Use it like this

Les enfants vont passer le week-end chez leur parrain. - The kids are going to spend the weekend at their godfather’s house.

Voulez-vous être mon parrain pour l'association ? Ils ne m'accepteront pas sans votre recommandation. - Will you be my sponsor for the association? They won’t accept me without your recommendation.