French Expression of the Day: L’effet waouh

Why do I need to know l’effet waouh?

Because it's more obvious if you hear it spoken, but you might also see this used in a French product review or in an article discussing a movie star.

What does it mean?

L’effet waouh - roughly pronounced lay-fay wow - translates as the ‘wow effect’, despite the perhaps confusing spelling of the word ‘wow’ in French.

In business, it means the same thing as its English counterpart, basically referring to a magical moment where a customer feels amazed by a product. It has exceeded their expectations.

Similar to anglophones, the French also use the ‘wow factor’ to describe politicians and other public personalities. It can basically be used for anything that elicits a sense of surprise, shock or curiosity.

Most recently, the French press described France’s youngest prime minister, Gabriel Attal, as initially giving off an effet waouh, with many amazed by his appointment at age 34.

A more formal synonym in French might be faire sensation.

Use it like this

Des chercheurs quantifient pour la première fois l'effet waouh du lever et du coucher du soleil. - Researchers are for the first time quantifying the ‘wow effect’ of the sunrise and sunset.

Le monde entier se souvient encore de l'effet waouh de la "robe de revanche" noire de la princesse Diana après son divorce d'avec le prince Charles. - The world still remembers the 'wow factor' from Princess Diana's black 'revenge dress' after her divorce from Prince Charles.