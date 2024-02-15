France court rejects Benzema slander case against minister
A French court on Thursday threw out a defamation case brought by professional football player Karim Benzema against Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin.
The French 2022 Ballon d'Or winner wrote on X, formerly Twitter, in October that Palestinian civilians in Gaza were in his prayers over what he called Israel's "unjust bombardments" of the besieged territory, after the October 7th attacks on Israel by Palestinian militant group Hamas.
Darmanin, a tough-talking right-winger, on television on October 16th alleged the 36-year-old player for Saudi side Al-Ittihad had "well-known" ties with the Islamist Muslim Brotherhood group with origins in Egypt, which he described as a "hydra".
Benzema, who used to play for Real Madrid, said in his complaint last month the accusations "undermined" his honour and reputation.
He said he had "never had the slightest link with the Muslim Brotherhood organisation".
A committee at the country's only court empowered to prosecute politicians for alleged offences committed while in government on Thursday found no grounds for any attack on his honour or reputation, top prosecutor Remy Heitz said.
