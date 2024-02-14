UPDATE: Half of TGVs to be cancelled due to French train strike

Advertisement

Unions representing conductors have called a strike running from Friday, February 16th to Sunday, February 18th in protest over slow progress to implement a previously agreed deal on pay and working conditions.

The weekend was expected to be a busy one on the railways as schools in central and southern France break up for the spring holidays and the peak ski season gets underway in the French Alps.

SNCF has assured customers that "all service to the Alps will be maintained."

As for disruption, SNCF will cancel half of their TGV (high speed) trains over the weekend.

InOui trains - 1 in 2 trains to run

Ouigo (budget) trains - 1 in 2 trains to run

Intercités services - 1 in 2 trains to run

SNCF also expects some disruption on international services. As for Eurostar, as of Wednesday no trains to or from the UK were to be cancelled. However, two services between Brussels and Amsterdam were to be cancelled on Friday, and another between Paris and Brussels was to be cancelled on Monday. More information here.

Traffic will be normal on slower speed 'Ouigo Train Classique' lines.

SNCF promised that trains to the Alps will run, this follows a previous promise from Christophe Fanichet, CEO of SNCF Voyageurs, who said on Wednesday that "trains to the snow" - ie services heading to ski resorts - would be prioritised, as well as promising to prioritise the many school trips that use train services to get to ski resorts.

Fanichet also offered the company's "apologies" to other customers "who unfortunately won't be able to go on holiday this weekend".

Eurostar is offering passengers with tickets booked between London and Paris the opportunity to exchange their tickets for free.