French Expression of the Day: C’est abusé

Why do I need to know c’est abusé?

Because this might help you complain about a painful admin process or unexpected expense.

What does it mean?

C’est abusé - roughly pronounced say ah-beeoo-zay - translates directly as ‘it is abusive’.

However, it does not have to do with harassment (harcèlement in French) or physical harm. The French verb abuser means to misuse or take advantage of something. It also can mean ‘to exaggerate’.

The phrase c’est abusé itself best translates as ‘it’s ridiculous’ or ‘it’s excessive’, and it is colloquial.

For example, if you want to complain about an exorbitant electricity bill or an Airbnb host charging extra for towels, you might huff and say c’est abusé.

You might hear it in light-hearted circumstances too - if your friend is recounting a story, but they’ve added in some dramatic elements you could laugh and respond t’abuses (you’re over the top).

Use it like this

C'est abusé, elle m'a demandé de fournir une dizaine d'autres documents qu'ils n'avaient jamais demandés au départ. - It’s ridiculous. She asked me to hand over about a dozen other documents that they never asked for originally.

T’abuses mec, c'était pas si mal. - Oh you’re exaggerating dude, it wasn’t that bad.

In English 'abuse' has a much more serious meaning, but the French abuser is not used in this sense. If you want to talk about someone being the subject of abuse you would use the word maltraitance.

Il a été maltraité par son père - He was abused by his father