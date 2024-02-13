French MPs want to make it illegal to encourage a person to abandon medical care

Advertisement

The proposal before the Assemblée nationale is to create a délit (lower-level criminal office) of 'encouraging a person to abandon or abstain from medical care' punishable by a maximum term of one year in jail and a €150,000 fine.

The bill also includes an aggravating factor of 'abusing a person's weakness by means of a digital or electronic medium', in which case the maximum penalty would rise to five years in jail and a €750,000 fine.

The proposal, which has been reintroduced in the lower house of parliament after being rejected by the Senate, is intended to target alternative health practitioners who tell their clients not to seek conventional healthcare for serious conditions including cancer and kidney failure.

The bill is backed by the Union nationale des associations de défense des familles et de l'individu victimes de sectes (National union of associations for the defence of families and individuals victims of cults).

It intends to target the growing number of largely internet-based practitioners who set themselves up as experts in health or well-being, and encourage clients to abstain from or abandon medical care - this constituency has seen a sharp rise since the pandemic when conspiracy theories about vaccines became widespread.

The French media outlet France Info spoke to people whose family members had been told by fake naturopaths to avoid seeking treatment for cancer, and a woman who stopped dialysis on the advice of an internet wellness expert.

Debates on the proposal begin on Tuesday.