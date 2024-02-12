Tourists find corpse in French Airbnb
Renters found a corpse upon taking possession of an Airbnb in the outskirts of the French city of Strasburg, judicial sources said on Sunday.
The dead man appeared to be about 40 and was apparently a friend of the landlord, the source said.
An enquiry has been opened, even if the death appears to be from natural causes.
