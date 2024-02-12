Advertisement

Tourism

AFP
AFP - [email protected]
Published: 12 Feb, 2024 CET. Updated: Mon 12 Feb 2024 08:55 CET
Tourists find corpse in French Airbnb
Photo by Lionel BONAVENTURE / AFP

Renters found a corpse upon taking possession of an Airbnb in the outskirts of the French city of Strasburg, judicial sources said on Sunday.

The dead man appeared to be about 40 and was apparently a friend of the landlord, the source said. 

An enquiry has been opened, even if the death appears to be from natural causes.

