Iconic French village searches for baker
A picture-postcard French village, made famous by the film Un Singe en Hiver, is searching for a baker after the local boulangerie closed down, leaving locals baguette-less.
The village of Villerville in Calvados, Normandy, is running an advertising campaign to attract a baker - with the local authority offering a freshly-renovated property for anyone willing to take it on.
The mairie has bought a shop in the village - the site of the old pharmacy - and is undertaking €35,000 of renovations to turn it into a functioning boulangerie.
And now they're appealing for someone to take it on, with subsidised rent at first.
Deputy mayor Éric Estrier told Le Parisien: "We've made sure that the rent is as smooth as possible. It will gradually rise to €1,400. The €5,000 start-up fee can be paid later. The aim is for professionals to build up their cash flow."
The village - instantly recognisable to anyone who has seen the classic Jean-Paul Belmondo and Jean Gabin film Un Singe en hiver (a monkey in winter) - has around 4,000 residents in summer, but just 600 in winter.
At present inhabitants can either get their bread in the local mini-market, or travel 6km to Trouville-sur-Mer to find the nearest boulangerie.
Comments
See Also
The village of Villerville in Calvados, Normandy, is running an advertising campaign to attract a baker - with the local authority offering a freshly-renovated property for anyone willing to take it on.
The mairie has bought a shop in the village - the site of the old pharmacy - and is undertaking €35,000 of renovations to turn it into a functioning boulangerie.
And now they're appealing for someone to take it on, with subsidised rent at first.
Deputy mayor Éric Estrier told Le Parisien: "We've made sure that the rent is as smooth as possible. It will gradually rise to €1,400. The €5,000 start-up fee can be paid later. The aim is for professionals to build up their cash flow."
The village - instantly recognisable to anyone who has seen the classic Jean-Paul Belmondo and Jean Gabin film Un Singe en hiver (a monkey in winter) - has around 4,000 residents in summer, but just 600 in winter.
At present inhabitants can either get their bread in the local mini-market, or travel 6km to Trouville-sur-Mer to find the nearest boulangerie.
Join the conversation in our comments section below. Share your own views and experience and if you have a question or suggestion for our journalists then email us at [email protected].
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.
Please log in here to leave a comment.