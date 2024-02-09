'Totally normal' to speak to the far right, insists Macron

Advertisement

Macron's government was slammed for seeking support from the far-right Rassemblement National (RN) party to pass a controversial immigration law in December.

That bill was hardened to gain the support of the RN and other right-wing MPs, but the country's highest constitutional authority censured most of the

new amendments, which were dropped before Macron signed it into law last month.

Macron denied that his government was counting on the votes of the far right to get laws through parliament.

He told reporters in Bordeaux that there was "recognition that all parties present in parliament were chosen by our compatriots".

"Several laws have been approved by the RN, we have simply ensured that no bill was passed solely thanks to RN votes," he added.

"But it's totally normal to say there can be discussions," he said. "We aren't going to assume that one political grouping or another has less

parliamentary rights."

The far right has clawed its way further into the French political mainstream in recent years after decades of being cold-shouldered by other parties.

As recently as 2022, Macron presented a vote for his re-election as the only way to keep the far-right Marine Le Pen out of the presidency.

A more flexible approach has crept in since his centrist party lost its absolute majority in parliamentary elections.

Macron's Prime Minister Gabriel Attal on Thursday said it was normal to work "with everybody" in parliament, including groups he was "radically opposed" to such as the RN and the far-left La France Insoumise (LFI) party.

"Behind these lawmakers, even if we don't agree, there are millions of French voters," he told the France 2 television channel.

"It would be disrespecting them to say, 'Because you are from LFI or RN, we won't listen or look at a (suggested) amendment,'" he said.

Macron appointed Attal last month to head a more right-leaning cabinet as part of a bid to relaunch his presidency and prevent the far right from winning in June's European elections and the next presidential election in 2027.

After serving the maximum two consecutive terms, Macron cannot stand for president again in 2027, with RN figurehead Le Pen sensing her best chance to claim the Elysee Palace.