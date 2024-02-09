Man killed by electric shock atop Eurostar train at Paris station

Advertisement

The man crossed over tracks from another platform at the Gare du Nord station to the Eurostar at around 10pm on Thursday, the police source said.

He suffered a shock and died on the scene around 30 minutes later, the source added.

The police identified the man as a migrant and added that security camera footage showed him crossing the tracks.

But the condition of the body did not allow for more precise identification.

Paris prosecutors said they had opened an investigation to be led by border police at the Gare du Nord.

There was no disruption to services. Eurostar trains leaving there link Paris with Belgian and Dutch capitals Brussels and Amsterdam, as well as with London via the Channel Tunnel.

Thursday's death comes after Paris and London said last week they would step up efforts to prevent irregular crossings by migrants to the UK, most of which are by small boats across the Channel.