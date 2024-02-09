8 things to do in France during the February holidays (apart from skiing)

Advertisement

The first wave of school holidays begin in France at the weekend, with pupils in Zone C (Créteil, Montpellier, Paris, Toulouse and Versailles) starting their holidays on February 10th.

Students in Zone A (Besançon, Bordeaux, Clermont-Ferrand, Dijon, Grenoble, Limoges, Lyon and Poitiers) finish a week later, with holidays running from February 17th to March 4th; while those in Zone B (Aix-Marseille, Amiens, Lille, Nancy-Metz, Nantes, Nice, Normandie, Orléans-Tours, Reims, Rennes and Strasbourg) have to wait until February 24th before they break up.

Many people will head to the mountains in search of snow and skiing, but that’s not the only thing you can do in France in February and early March.

There’s plenty going on to keep you entertained.

Strasbourg Mon Amour – until February 18th

Many people think of Paris as the City of Love but if you want an alternative location to celebrate Valentine's Day, Strasbourg is the place for you.

The city is beautiful at this time of year, with golden lights illuminating its medieval buildings. A festival called Strasbourg Mon Amour takes centre stage around the most romantic day of the year. Visitors can take part in massage workshops, romantic cruises along the river, intimate nights out and concerts. You can read more here.

Dunkirk Carnival – until February 26th

The first two months of the year are party time in Dunkirk, as the town honours a seafaring tradition dating back to the 17th century.

The big celebration is on Shrove Tuesday, February 13th this year, involving a slightly odd parade that involves smoked herring being thrown from the balcony of the town hall – you don’t argue with centuries-old tradition. But the seaside town itself also celebrates with concerts, and parades not featuring the risk of concussion by preserved fish. If you’re intrigued, there’s much more information here.

Nice Carnival – February 17th - March 3rd

Consider a trip to the south coast where two weeks of festivities bring the Mediterranean city of Nice to life and mark the end of the winter hiatus.

There are Carnival Parades (Corsi) day and night plus the elegant Flower Parades. Lots of floats decorated and presented under the season’s theme (2024's is King of Pop Culture) parade to the rhythm of street art troupes and musical groups from all kinds of backgrounds (from all over the world), all in a colourful, festive, family atmosphere.

If you want to keep up to date with French politics, there are also usually some extremely unflattering depictions on floats of the current least popular politicians. Details: Nice Carnaval

Menton Lemon Festival – February 17th - March 3rd

Not to be outdone by its larger near-neighbour, the resort of Menton tempts more than 200,000 visitors every year for a spectacular 15-day celebration of all things citrus.

Yep, that's right - there are carnival floats made out of lemons, the town is decorated in lemons and there's every variety of lemon-themed food and drink that you could possibly imagine. Details: Fête du Citron, Menton

Winter Jazz Festival – February 21st - 25th

The northern French town of Le Touquet hosts its annual jazz festival towards the end of the month with concerts held in bars, hotels, restaurants and in the street. Jazz aficionados will be impressed by this year’s headliners which include Michel Jonasz, Murray Head, and Youn Sun Nah. Nice. You can find more on this event here.

Annecy Venetian Carnival – February 23rd - 25th

A waterside town in Haute-Savoie likes to pretend it’s a watery city in Italy for three days every year. Masked models, in fantastic eye-catching period dress, silently parade the town, and transform the town into period little Italy. Find out more here.

International Games Festival – February 23rd - 25th

This is a fun festival for people of all ages. Held in Cannes’ Palais des Festivals et des Congrès, it is a celebration of all things ludic with video games, board games, escape games, VR games, and card games by the thousand.

Visitors get the chance to play and learn about games and listen to talks from manufacturers themselves. Details here.

Paris Agricultural Show – February 24th - March 3rd

While you might feel like a factory-farmed chicken when riding a crammed Parisian Metro service, it is actually pretty rare to come across farm animals in the city.

The annual agriculture fair, known as the Salon de l'Agriculture, provides an exception to this. Visitors get to see prize-winning livestock and learn all about French agriculture. There are also tastings, talks, bars and musical performances.

Such is the importance of the event, you may even spot a high-profile politician petting a cow. You can buy tickets here.