Migrant dies from gunshot wound in northern France

The fatally wounded man was "found, still alive, on the side of the A16 road near the town of Grande-Synthe," said Charlotte Hutet, prosecutor in adjacent Dunkirk.

"This man was living in a migrant camp near to the spot where he was found" at Loon-Plage, she added, saying his identity had yet to be confirmed.

He had been shot in the chest, a police source said.

The second person, a 33-year-old Iraqi also believed to be living in the camp, was wounded in the hand, the source said on condition of anonymity.

Police opened an investigation into the shooting.

Up to 600 migrants currently live in camps around Dunkirk, according to Claire Millot of the Salam aid group.

The area has long been a jumping-off point for people attempting irregular crossings to Britain, which has poured resources into police cooperation with France in a bid to halt arrivals.