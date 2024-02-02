New tranche of tickets for 2024 Paris Olympics go on sale

Advertisement

Yes, you can still get your hands on tickets to watch events at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

Eight million of the 10 million tickets available for the Games have already been snapped up, but the online ticket office is set to reopen at 10am (France time) on Thursday, February 8th, for the first of what the Games’ marketing department has dubbed “Paris 2024 Ticketing Surprise Rendezvous”.

At the same time, the 2024 medals will be officially unveiled.

Tickets available will include equestrian sports events in the gardens of the Château de Versailles, judo in the shadow of the Eiffel Tower, break-dancing on the Place de la Concorde, or fencing in the Grand Palais.

Before you pull out your bank card, you need to know:

Tickets in the new sale will be available on sale on February 8th, but some will be available in very limited numbers;

Ninety-five percent of the new tickets on sale will be for events in the Paris region;

Forty-five percent of these released tickets will be offered at less than €100;

The sale is open to all, without a draw, on a first-come, first-served basis;

A maximum of 30 Olympic tickets will be purchased per ticketing account, taking into account previous orders.

Meanwhile, tickets for the Opening and Closing ceremonies of both the Olympic and Paralympic Games will also go on sale on this occasion. Tickets for the Paralympic Games Closing Ceremony at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis on September 8th will start at €45.

Authorities have promised an additional 200,000 free tickets for the opening ceremony - standing room only - although the date for these to be made available is yet to be confirmed.

If you don’t want to wait for the Paris events, tickets for events outside the capital – including the men's and women's soccer tournaments, in Nantes, Lyon, Saint-Étienne, Bordeaux, Nice and Marseille – are already available daily on the official Paris 2024 ticketing website, from €24.

Basketball and handball tournaments to see the American Dream Team, Victor Wembanyama and the European (men's) and World (women's) champion handball players are also available in Lille from €50, and handball from €45.

Tickets for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games (August 28th to September 8th) are permanently available on the official website.

Tickets are available for all sports from €15, whether for Para athletics at the Stade de France, Wheelchair Tennis at Roland-Garros, Cécifoot at the foot of the Eiffel Tower, or Para swimming at Paris La Défense Arena. Tickets for several officially ‘sold out’ sessions will also be put back on sale, such as the Wheelchair Fencing events at the Grand Palais.